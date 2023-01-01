Rabbi Ari Rockoff (SSSB ‘97, RIETS and Azrieli ‘01) was appointed the first David Mitzner Community Dean for Values and Leadership this November. Rockoff was contacted by the university in its search for a candidate and will work with undergraduate and graduate students in leadership programs, oversee existing and future educational and Jewish projects within YU and the wider Jewish community and advance YU’s values campaign.

