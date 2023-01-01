ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

5 Stars: The best and worst of Ohio State's crushing loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34i3J4_0k05upYp00

This is going to be a long eight months plus until Ohio State gets back on the football field to get rid the bitter taste in our mouths.

Georgia mounted the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history, winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 42-41, in dramatic fashion.

It was a crushing blow for an Ohio State team that was told for a month that it back-doored its way in and didn’t deserve to be there. The Buckeyes didn’t win the game, but I think they still proved a lot even with a loss.

There were some good things (five stars) and bad (one star) during Saturday’s tough loss for to Buckeyes. We break it down.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

5 ⭐️ - C.J. Stroud

I think Stroud heard all of the talk about his toughness. He was fantastic for the Buckeyes all night. He moved in the pocket like NFL quarterbacks while finding open receivers. It was Marvin Harrison Jr. early, then Stroud started to look other ways when the coverage shifted over our All-American before an injury forced him out.

Emeka Egbuka joined Harrison Jr. in going over 100 yards and Stroud threw for 348 yards and four scores. Not only that, but what many of us wanted to see, was Stroud using his legs. He’ll never be confused for Justin Fields, but all he needed to be was a threat. The box score will not show it but Stroud’s 34 yards were on some big scrambles in the fourth quarter and moved the Buckeyes into field goal range late. Stroud showed everyone that he was one of the best in college this year and should be a top pick in the NFL draft.

4 ⭐️ - Ryan Day’s aggressiveness

I love it. It seemed like Day called plays scared against our rivals, but there was none of that today. Going for it early on fourth-and-1, not just letting the clock bleed out and scoring before the half. He continued being aggressive with the offense in the second half. There was another failed attempt at a fake punt: Georgia saw it and called a timeout. That was good coaching from Smart. Day made the moves when he had the opportunity. Now, about the play calls at the end …

3 ⭐️ - Ryan Day’s play-calling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAbRl_0k05upYp00
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team in warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This team is a great passing team, but it doesn’t bring the same intensity on the ground. Dallan Hayden played well, but didn’t get many carries in the second half. Xavier Johnson did. Miyan Williams tried to go, but what looked like an ankle injury held him back. The Buckeyes threw for 348 yards and ran for 119 yards and scored 41 points. For three quarters it was great, but they couldn’t do much late, which leads us to….

2 ⭐️ - The fourth quarter offense

After Ohio State scored its fifth touchdown early in the third quarter, it seemed the Bulldogs wouldn’t be able to stop the Buckeyes. That wasn’t the case. That touchdown was their last. Ohio State produced just two field goals the rest of the game. The Buckeyes put up points but not quite enough. despite having an urgency to find the end zone. Not scoring touchdowns late hurt.

⭐️ - The defense

This was bad — really bad. It looked like the same game plan that we used against our rivals. It obviously didn’t work. With similar personnel, Georgia is the version of Michigan in the SEC. The offense uses the run to open the pass, and it was clear that’s what Georgia wanted to do. A few big runs in the first half allowed the Bulldogs to get back into the game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took over in the second half, specifically in the fourth quarter because the Buckeyes couldn’t generate the pressure they had in the first half. The defense wore down. Now that we have seen the last three losses be exactly the same, it’s a trend that needs to be fixed. If Ohio State can keep teams around the 28-point range, it’s going to win a lot of games, but 42 just doesn’t cut it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.

On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss

C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy