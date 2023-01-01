Read full article on original website
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
chathamjournal.com
These are a few of my favorite Chatham County things
Pittsboro, NC – Here is a list of a few of my favorite things about Chatham County:. On my list is our Chatham Community Library – I know the Pittsboro branch the best. They are unfailingly polite, helpful and caring -and knowledgeable!! Plus it’s just a lovely place to be.
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Cruise In
ROCKINGHAM — Cars and trucks, both old a new filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q on Sunday for the Tuesday Crusiers’ annual New Year’s Day Cruise In. The event, now in its ninth year, has become a tradition in Richmond County. One...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
WXII 12
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant in Forsyth County is denied – for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
14-year-old located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car, North Carolina sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
