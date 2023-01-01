Read full article on original website
NHL
Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game
BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
Porterville Recorder
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils' 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7 overall and...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
FOX Sports
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
