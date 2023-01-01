Read full article on original website
Twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023
SIOUX CITY -- A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community
LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting. For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
What else made the Sioux City Journal headlines in 2022?
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The top stories of 2022 don't end at 10. Other news that made headlines during the year: Paul Gausman ends his tenure as superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools; the Sioux City Musketeers win the Clark Cup; the number of shootings in Siouxland increase; the Sioux City Explorers threaten to leave if stadium repairs aren't made; the Jan. 6 insurrection has ties to Siouxland and the Sioux City School Board appoints an acting superintendent.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Ice, snow blast coming to Sioux City Tuesday morning
SIOUX CITY -- A blast of freezing rain and snow is expected to strike the Sioux City area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Sioux City during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Sidewalks in the area were becoming slick...
LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight. Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three...
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center unveils its newest feathery ambassador
SIOUX CITY -- Lucia, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador, is covered with feathers, has sharp talons and can cause quite a ruckus if she wanted to. But does a screech owl really, you know, let out a screech?. "A screech owl only screeches when it is agitated," Kari...
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Diocese of Sioux City to honor Pope Benedict XVI
SIOUX CITY — With the news of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s death on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 95, the Diocese of Sioux City is taking the time to honor the former pontiff and announce plans to memorialize him. “I feel very close to Pope...
Wrap artist: Dakota Dunes woman sells bags made from food packaging
SIOUX CITY -- The old adage "One man's trash is another man's treasure" certainly applies to Chris Wilson's zippered bag business. The Dakota Dunes woman takes candy wrappers and even the labels from plastic soda bottles and transforms them into trendy zippered purses in which to store makeup or coins. She also makes wine bottle totes and crossbody bags for cellphones.
MINI: Fall can kill when going down stairs
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kessler, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Pender girls, Pierce boys win Wayne tournament, Cedar boys place 3rd
WAYNE, Neb. — Avery Wegner scored 16 points to lead Pender to a 57-33 victory over Wayne Friday night, claiming the championship at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne. Maya Dolliver added 10 points for the Pendragons, who improved to 10-1. Ahead 12-11 after the first quarter, Pender...
Wayne State women drop New Year's Eve contest to Augustana
WAYNE, Neb. – Michaela Jewett scored a career-high 29-points to lead the Augustana women past Wayne State 80-77 on New Year's Eve. Lauren Zacharias and Kassidy Pingel each scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats, who fell to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the NSIC South division. Wayne State...
Wayne State men beat Augustana, stay in first place in conference
WAYNE, Neb. -- Jordan Janssen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Wayne State men to a 71-63 victory over Augustana on New Year's Eve. The Wildcats remained in first place in the NSIC South Division, improving to 6-2 in the conference and 11-3 overall. Wayne State...
Dakota Valley girls basketball wins first game of season
PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls won their first game of the season Friday night, beating Wessington Springs 68-57 in the Parkston Classic. Three Panthers scored in double figures: Jorja Vandenhul (14); Melina Snoozy (12); and Emersen Mead and Cameryn Sommervold (11 each). Sophie Tuttle had a team-high nine rebounds.
