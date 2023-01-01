Read full article on original website
The new buildings set to shape the world in 2023
From the world's second-tallest tower to an interfaith religious complex in Abu Dhabi, these are 9 of the most eye-catching architectural projects set to open in 2023.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
Exxon is expected to rake in more than $56 billion in yearly profits while Chevron is projected to reach $37 billion, per the Financial Times.
This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house
The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.
Japan is upping its offer to move families out of Tokyo to 1 million yen per child
Movers have to commit to living in a more rural region for at least five years.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
mansionglobal.com
London’s Alluring Life on the Water
In London, you don’t have to sacrifice space, style or comfort to live in a houseboat. Mansion Global reporter Liz Lucking dives into life on the water, with a YouTube episode on luxury houseboats. She’s talking about barges as comfortable as new-build homes, with striking design features and ample living space.
homestyling.guru
Marble look porcelain a cheaper alternative to natural stone
While new technologies continue to shape the interior design scene, one that has been getting a fair bit of traction of late is marble-look porcelain. A great alternative to the much more costly natural stone, the latest printed porcelain tile technology makes it difficult to distinguish from the real thing.
amazingarchitecture.com
Sandton Residence in Johannesburg, South Africa by Nico van der Meulen Architects
Nico van der Meulen Architects: A new house where the architects worked with the clients for about twelve years before they started building. The 1200sq.m. home is situated on a 4000sq.m. east sloping/facing stand though the house itself is north facing with the major rooms having the view to the east.
Banister Vs Balustrade: What Is The Difference?
If you are ever remodeling your house, or simply building a staircase, you will certainly come across the terms banister and balustrade. Here's the difference.
