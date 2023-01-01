ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

homedit.com

Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement

The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
mansionglobal.com

London’s Alluring Life on the Water

In London, you don’t have to sacrifice space, style or comfort to live in a houseboat. Mansion Global reporter Liz Lucking dives into life on the water, with a YouTube episode on luxury houseboats. She’s talking about barges as comfortable as new-build homes, with striking design features and ample living space.
homestyling.guru

Marble look porcelain a cheaper alternative to natural stone

While new technologies continue to shape the interior design scene, one that has been getting a fair bit of traction of late is marble-look porcelain. A great alternative to the much more costly natural stone, the latest printed porcelain tile technology makes it difficult to distinguish from the real thing.
amazingarchitecture.com

Sandton Residence in Johannesburg, South Africa by Nico van der Meulen Architects

Nico van der Meulen Architects: A new house where the architects worked with the clients for about twelve years before they started building. The 1200sq.m. home is situated on a 4000sq.m. east sloping/facing stand though the house itself is north facing with the major rooms having the view to the east.

