Read full article on original website
Related
3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars This Saturday
The Titans (7-9) play division rivals Jacksonville (8-8) at 7:15 on Saturday (January 7, 2023) on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+. Whoever wins this game will be the AFC South Champions. The loser will not be playing in this year’s postseason. The Titans haven’t missed the playoffs since the 2018 season. Joshua...
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development
Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022
As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
MTSU Recognized Nationally for ‘Gold Standard’ in Teacher Prep Accreditation
MTSU’s College of Education was one of only 32 total institutions to be recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation for its quality as an education preparation provider. Each year, CAEP selects education preparation providers accredited by the council to receive the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore
Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children. He is also preceded in death...
What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023
Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison
Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Dorothy was a member of the World Outreach Church. Born in Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Doris Charles Barnes. Dorothy is survived by her husband, William W....
OBITUARY: Damon ‘Bruce’ Johnson
Damon “Bruce” Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, he was 88 years old. Mr. Johnson was retired from AEDC in Tullahoma and worked many years as a NASA contractor. He was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his...
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
Vida Flo Murfreesboro Opens
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, has officially opened a new location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to stay healthy throughout the year. This is the third Vida-Flo location in Tennessee.
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade
If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
OBITUARY: Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill
Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Volunteers Needed for VITA Free Tax Prep Program
Volunteers Provide In-Person or Virtual Tax Prep Services. United Way is recruiting volunteers to provide free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program. Volunteers help individuals and families who earned $70,000 or less per household in 2022...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0