Nashville, TN

Newnan Times-Herald

A Southern New Year's Tradition

As we approach the new year, many home chefs are preparing to make their traditional New Year’s Dinner. Many cultures celebrate with their own specific dishes every New Year but the theme for all is basically the same- Good Food and Drinks which are believed to bring a New Year full of prosperity.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Cristoval Victorial

Introducing an unreal eucalyptus tree species you never knew about

Real image of rare eucalyptusPhoto bySEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock. The rainbow eucalyptus tree, or better know by its binomial name the Eucalyptus deglupta, can be found in its native tropical habitat of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papa New Guinea. It is the only Eucalyptus species to be found in a rainforest and can be distinguished by its rainbow colored bark. It thrives in rich medium-to-wet soil, it loves a full sun and is not a big fan of frost, as they don't tend to survive those types of environments. These trees are known to be fast growing trees, gaining up to three feet per year. In their native environment, rainbow eucalyptus trees can grow to be over 200 feet tall ! However, they tend to stay around 100 feet in the U.S. typically because they won't grow quite as tall outside their native tropical forest habitat, as they seem to help each other grow through the roots and soil.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing blasted COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are...
The Guardian

Country diary: The farm rolls on, regardless of day or year

It is the final day of the year, but the farming cycle, governed by season and not calendar, makes the significance of tomorrow almost arbitrary. Not until the herd is on spring grass, new calves “at foot”, will it feel as if we have truly turned a corner. Now we are deep into winter, with its unchanging daily routine, and I am out before it is light, as I have been each and every day – Christmas included – since the cattle became dependent on supplementary feeding. They are waiting for me, just as they always are, for the most part stoically patient, but one or two with a peremptory shout. Devons are known for being vocal.
suggest.com

Why Black-Eyed Peas Are Considered Good Luck To Eat On New Year's Day

Do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’re from the South, the answer is most likely, yes. However, if you live in other parts of the country, you may not be as likely to do so. Regardless, many people know that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is good luck. But when and where did this tradition begin?
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment is located in the southwestern part of the United States and is one of the Mountain States. New Mexico is the fifth state in the United States in terms of size and, with more than 2.1 million residents, is the 36th most populous. In terms of...
ARIZONA STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

