Real image of rare eucalyptusPhoto bySEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock. The rainbow eucalyptus tree, or better know by its binomial name the Eucalyptus deglupta, can be found in its native tropical habitat of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papa New Guinea. It is the only Eucalyptus species to be found in a rainforest and can be distinguished by its rainbow colored bark. It thrives in rich medium-to-wet soil, it loves a full sun and is not a big fan of frost, as they don't tend to survive those types of environments. These trees are known to be fast growing trees, gaining up to three feet per year. In their native environment, rainbow eucalyptus trees can grow to be over 200 feet tall ! However, they tend to stay around 100 feet in the U.S. typically because they won't grow quite as tall outside their native tropical forest habitat, as they seem to help each other grow through the roots and soil.

23 DAYS AGO