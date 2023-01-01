ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?

The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus

Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings

Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived

A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Packers-Lions season finale set for Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers and Lions will battle for a playoff spot under the lights of Lambeau Field. The NFC North rivals will square off on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced Monday. A win will see the Packers advance to the playoffs for a fourth-straight season. Sunday Night Football. Win & we’re in.#DETvsGB | #GoPackGo https://t.co/aL6WyIZ0Pd —...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?

The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Need a WR2. Badly.

Justin Jefferson can be stopped, apparently. We found that out the hard way in Green Bay on Sunday. Of course, Jefferson has had bad games before, and he doesn’t always torch defenses, but this was a complete shutdown. But I don’t blame Jefferson. The Packers came into this game with a defense plan which involved shutting down Jefferson, no matter what it took.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vegas Has an Odd Beef with Kevin O’Connell

A first-year head coach, taking over a team with a 15-18 (.454) record in two years before his arrival should garner honest-to-goodness Coach of the Year attention after his team started the season 12-3 (.800), right?. Think again. That rookie skipper is Kevin O’Connell, and his Minnesota Vikings share the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Jaire Alexander Did the Thing

Coming into this season, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander secured the bag. He was paid as one of the best corners in the league. Despite Green Bay’s lackluster season as a whole, Alexander has been a bright spot. Talking a lot of smack coming into the week, he made his presence felt early.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?

Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
