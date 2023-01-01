Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement
Mark Rosen, the former WCCO sports director and current KFAN personality, has announced his engagement to Karin Nelson, the chief legal officer for the Minnesota Vikings. Rosen announced the engagement on his Twitter page Tuesday evening, saying Nelson "has brought pure joy back into my life and heart." Rosen announced...
Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus
Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Vikings May Have Blown Chance for Postseason Run
The Vikings lost to the Packers in a true beatdown. Vikings fans had to endure a hard game to watch, as Green Bay ran away with the game early and, despite two late touchdowns in garbage time, one by Kirk Cousins and one by Nick Mullens, the scoreboard showed a 41-17 for the home team.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
Packers-Lions season finale set for Sunday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers and Lions will battle for a playoff spot under the lights of Lambeau Field. The NFC North rivals will square off on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced Monday. A win will see the Packers advance to the playoffs for a fourth-straight season. Sunday Night Football. Win & we’re in.#DETvsGB | #GoPackGo https://t.co/aL6WyIZ0Pd —...
Channel 3000
Packers keep playoff hopes alive by defeating NFC North rival Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If the Green Bay Packers’ New Year’s resolution is to make it to the playoffs, they knew they couldn’t fall off the wagon on New Year’s Day. And fall off they didn’t, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field.
WEAU-TV 13
Fans spent their New Years Day on Water Street to watch the Packers Vikings game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings hit Water Street to catch the high stakes game. “Definitely just want the Packers to beat the Vikings,” said Alex Vasel, rooting for the Packers. “We’ve had a terrible season this year, so I’m just...
Vikings vs. Packers inactives: Christian Watson will dress
In less than a couple of hours, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers will face off in Lambeau Field with the Packers playoff lives on the line. Prior to kickoff, both teams released their inactive lists and Packers star wide receiver Christian Watson will dress but it remains to be seen how much he will play or how effective he will be.
How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?
The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
Vikings Need a WR2. Badly.
Justin Jefferson can be stopped, apparently. We found that out the hard way in Green Bay on Sunday. Of course, Jefferson has had bad games before, and he doesn’t always torch defenses, but this was a complete shutdown. But I don’t blame Jefferson. The Packers came into this game with a defense plan which involved shutting down Jefferson, no matter what it took.
Purple Rumor Mill: Face of Franchise Says Bye to Twitter, Blough Time, CB in the Draft
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 1st edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vegas Has an Odd Beef with Kevin O’Connell
A first-year head coach, taking over a team with a 15-18 (.454) record in two years before his arrival should garner honest-to-goodness Coach of the Year attention after his team started the season 12-3 (.800), right?. Think again. That rookie skipper is Kevin O’Connell, and his Minnesota Vikings share the...
Jaire Alexander Did the Thing
Coming into this season, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander secured the bag. He was paid as one of the best corners in the league. Despite Green Bay’s lackluster season as a whole, Alexander has been a bright spot. Talking a lot of smack coming into the week, he made his presence felt early.
Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?
Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
