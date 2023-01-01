ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

City fireworks regulations for New Year’s Eve

The Great Falls Police Department is reminding the public of the fireworks rules for New Year’s Eve. The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Children under 10 years...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
Man charged in connection with Nov. 24 bounty hunter incident

The Cascade County Attorney’s Office has charged a man in connection with the Nov. 24 bounty hunter incident in Great Falls. Scott Adam was charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, reasonable apprehension; criminal endangerment; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer; resisting arrest and failure to aid a peace officer.
GREAT FALLS, MT

