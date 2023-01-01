Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"
NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
ABC7 Chicago
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND -- - Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Bulls' Comeback, DeRozan Buzzer Beater Fall Short Vs. Cavaliers
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls concluded a home back-to-back on Saturday night with a 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when DeMar DeRozan’s baseline runner at the buzzer rimmed out. Despite playing without two starters in Darius...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
ABC7 Chicago
Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss
DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
ABC7 Chicago
Blackhawks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (11-19-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-23-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row. Chicago has a 5-12-2 record at home and an 8-23-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a...
FOX Sports
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game
Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Chicago Bulls lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 on New Year’s Eve
After defeating the Detroit Pistons on Friday, December 30, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-102 on Saturday, December 31, at home. The Bulls came close to earning another buzzer beater victory on New Year’s Eve, but missed on their final play of regulation. DeMar DeRozan nearly made a baseline jumper as time expired.
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
Bulls Succumb to Cavaliers Comeback Behind Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard...
Yardbarker
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
