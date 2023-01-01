ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND -- - Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ATLANTA, GA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Comeback, DeRozan Buzzer Beater Fall Short Vs. Cavaliers

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls concluded a home back-to-back on Saturday night with a 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when DeMar DeRozan’s baseline runner at the buzzer rimmed out. Despite playing without two starters in Darius...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss

DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Blackhawks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (11-19-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-23-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row. Chicago has a 5-12-2 record at home and an 8-23-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

