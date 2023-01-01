ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

TRUTH
1d ago

Water is so overrated. it's not even that good when you think about it. whiskey, on the other hand, has a bite. but seriously, I hope they are the Republicans wanting to defund the government. this is just one step to being self sufficient. 🤔

Jesse Grant
1d ago

its amazing , and are building more hones in North phoenix take away from from good people to give to monsters invading the border

East Valley Tribune

Somers ready to jump back into City Council

When the Mesa City Council reconvenes in early January, one of the two new faces on the dais will be Scott Somers, who was elected in August to take over the District 6 seat in southeast Mesa from termed-out Kevin Thompson. Somers will officially be sworn in along with new...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Water is Scottsdale’s top issue in 2023, mayor believes

Water may be the defining issue for Scottsdale in 2023, according to Mayor David Ortega. “I am cautiously optimistic as Arizona and Scottsdale face the challenges of the mega drought, but my belief is that by holding true to our values ... our family friendly neighborhoods and business-centered hospitality, (we) will continue to thrive and cherish our unique sense of place we know as Scottsdale,” Ortega said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response

A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

2023 will see a spurt of new businesses in town

As Queen Creek’s growth will likely continue this year, new businesses are expected to follow the new roofs and the new roads that the town is opening for them.. “All these new roadways create new economic corridors,” said Doreen Cott, Queen Creek’s economic development director the last 17 years. “And those hard corners create opportunities for neighborhood retail and shopping centers.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

GoFundMe asks here cover wide range

Christmas isn’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms it’s a year-long activity, as it is for the largest and better known GoFundMe. Since its launch in 2010, the California-based GoFundMe has become the go-to online fundraising tool for charities and just about anybody...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona missing persons cases - 2023

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
PEORIA, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Chandler Unified to launch open enrollment this month

Trish Do said she values being able to speak in multiple languages. “I feel like a second language is very important, especially in Arizona, especially the Spanish language,” she said. “It will help them so much for jobs in the future.”. Trish enrolled her son Leo in kindergarten...
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Phoenix commits $5.3 million for refugee, immigrant services

Phoenix could provide more than $5 million in federal relief funds to support refugees and immigrants. It will be divided among four nonprofits to help with things like housing, employment, language classes, legal aid and medical case management. Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari hopes the council’s approval will show Phoenix is a...
PHOENIX, AZ

