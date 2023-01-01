ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NOTES: Thrilling game ends as 2023 arrives

By Chris Stephens Staff Correspondent
 2 days ago
It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
