Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Atmospheric River Drowns Pleasanton; More To ComeSaumya GargPleasanton, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
How to Watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic - Penguins vs. Bruins | Channel, Stream, Preview
On Monday, the National Hockey League heads outside for its annual New Year showcase, as two of the top teams in the league face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head to Fenway Park in this year’s Winter Classic. The Winter Classic has been a staple on...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach to Miss Rest of World Juniors With Shoulder Injury
Another year, another Dach goes down at the World Juniors. Chicago Blackhawks' prospect Colton Dach will miss the rest of the 2023 tournament due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Canada's New Year's Eve victory over Sweden. The Blackhawks are no strangers to World Juniors injuries. At the 2021...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
NBC Miami
What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks
The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. I don't know how the Blackhawks got out of the first period unscathed but they did. The Sharks spent most of the period in the offensive zone. At one point, the Blackhawks were being outshot 11-1 midway through the frame and their only shot was a 64-foot dribbler by Isaak Phillips.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
Yardbarker
A Former Celtics Player Was Once Thrown 50 Feet Into A Fence By The Exhaust Of A Jet Plane: "All Of A Sudden I Went Flying Through The Air"
Jim Barnes came into the NBA with a lot of expectations after a stellar college career at UTEP. Nicknamed "Bad News" for the damage he did to his opponents on the court, Barnes was selected with the first pick of the 1964 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and enjoyed quite a productive rookie season.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes
At this point of the season, the Detroit Red Wings are still in the wild card race. However, they also certainly are in jeopardy of falling out of it, as they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers each by seven points. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may be wise to start working the phones soon, and one team he should consider doing business with is the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes. In my opinion, three specific players should be on Yzerman’s radar. Let’s look at them now.
Yardbarker
Potential conflict arises with NFL's Week 18 schedule
Detroit, Green Bay and Seattle are all 8-8 and fighting for the seventh seed in the NFC with one week of regular season action left. Because the Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45 in Week 4, they hold the tiebreaker over Detroit. Seattle plays the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at 4:25 p.m. EST and a Seahawks win eliminates Detroit from playoff contention.
Yardbarker
NFC playoff scenarios for final wild-card spot revealed
Week 17 of the NFL season is nearly complete, and only one week of the regular season remains. We now have a much clearer picture of the NFC postseason chase. On Sunday, two NFC teams were eliminated from playoff contention: the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints. Even though the Saints won, both they and the Commanders were eliminated because of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints and Commanders are on the losing end when it comes to tiebreakers between them, Green Bay, Seattle and Detroit.
