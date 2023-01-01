ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61

SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear?

Tune in every weekday morning at 7:25AM for Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear? contest! Learn something new AND win something FUN!. If you think you know the correct answer, call 206-421-5666. The first caller with the correct answer wins two tickets to the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink, presented by Symetra!
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime

Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer

It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning. The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
seiskamimura.com

Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room

Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties

SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow

Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions

In tribute to Dori Monson, learn more about how you can support these three charities which best reflect his values, passions, and advocacy. In tribute to Dori Monson, donations are gratefully accepted to support hospitality and food industry career training. FareStart supports ongoing food security work and supports students as they start down a new path in life.
SEATTLE, WA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase

Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle

See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle. Although this video is about a trip from Chicago to Seattle, DownieLive, a Canadian adventurer, first greets you from Minot, North Dakota. He admits he doesn’t recognize the area and that it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. He’s wearing a sweater and a baseball cap. Behind him is the Superliner Roomette. There is snow in the background, so you know the temperature is at least below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA

