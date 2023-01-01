Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
KIRO Newsradio’s Dori Monson remembered in daylong on-air tribute
SEATTLE — The local broadcast community is mourning the death of Dori Monson, the conservative firebrand who hosted his show for 27 years on KIRO Radio. Monson died on Saturday, two days after suffering a heart attack. He was certainly unafraid to take on and disagree with politicians. Anybody...
nwnewsradio.com
Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear?
Tune in every weekday morning at 7:25AM for Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear? contest! Learn something new AND win something FUN!. If you think you know the correct answer, call 206-421-5666. The first caller with the correct answer wins two tickets to the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink, presented by Symetra!
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
MyNorthwest.com
2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer
It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning. The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to...
iheart.com
Parked Car Sliding down the icy street!!!
Well over Christmas weekend it was cold everywhere! In Seattle you can see how icy it was. This is a parked car that just SLIDES into a Police SUV and gets stopped by a pole.
seiskamimura.com
Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room
Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year
SEATTLE — Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN'S CHRIS DRIEDGER PAYS HOMAGE TO SEATTLE'S GRUNGE MOVEMENT WITH NEW MASK
Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Seattle Kraken has yet to play this season, but he'll look spiffy when his imminent return to the game happens. Driedger hit the ice for practice earlier this week sporting a brand new mask that pays tribute to Seattle's best-known musical movement. Driedger's new mask...
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
MyNorthwest.com
How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions
In tribute to Dori Monson, learn more about how you can support these three charities which best reflect his values, passions, and advocacy. In tribute to Dori Monson, donations are gratefully accepted to support hospitality and food industry career training. FareStart supports ongoing food security work and supports students as they start down a new path in life.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase
Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
a-z-animals.com
See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle
See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle. Although this video is about a trip from Chicago to Seattle, DownieLive, a Canadian adventurer, first greets you from Minot, North Dakota. He admits he doesn’t recognize the area and that it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. He’s wearing a sweater and a baseball cap. Behind him is the Superliner Roomette. There is snow in the background, so you know the temperature is at least below freezing.
Comments / 3