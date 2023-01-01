ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.
Tyla

Couple horrified after discovering their $30,000 wedding didn’t count

A couple were left horrified after discovering they aren't officially married after their officiant didn't send off their marriage certificate following the wedding. @maddyboucherxxx took to TikTok where she explained they had only discovered what had happened after they tried to find the certificate, but couldn't locate it anywhere. Maddy...
Tara Blair Ball

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.
The Associated Press

Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away

It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends. At Britain’s film awards, celebrities partied in Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci versions. It’s even found its way down to casual wear, in jeans, T-shirts and slouchy overshirts.
GEORGIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy