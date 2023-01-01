ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Ryan Day addresses controversial overturn of targeting call during Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss

Ryan Day knows the final outcome of a game can hinge on one or two calls, especially with Ohio State losing by one point, 42-41, in a hard-fought game against Georgia. One of the key plays in the Peach Bowl came late in the third quarter with the Buckeyes facing a 3rd-and-goal situation. With CJ Stroud running from a pass rush, he heaved a prayer to the back of the end zone with Marvin Harrison Jr. trying to make a play on the ball.
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
CJ Stroud, Ohio State open second half of Peach Bowl with 4th passing TD vs. Georgia

CJ Stroud was absolutely electric in the first half of Saturday night’s Peach Bowl, gashing the defending national champion Georgia squad with 3 touchdowns before the break. Coming out of halftime, the Buckeye quarterback was able to put in more work against the Bulldog defense. After the defense produced a quick 3-and-out against Kirby Smart’s offense, it was game-on for Stroud and the Buckeyes.
