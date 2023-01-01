Ryan Day knows the final outcome of a game can hinge on one or two calls, especially with Ohio State losing by one point, 42-41, in a hard-fought game against Georgia. One of the key plays in the Peach Bowl came late in the third quarter with the Buckeyes facing a 3rd-and-goal situation. With CJ Stroud running from a pass rush, he heaved a prayer to the back of the end zone with Marvin Harrison Jr. trying to make a play on the ball.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO