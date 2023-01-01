Ellie, a four-year-old black-and-white cat in Virginia, went viral on Twitter for her “sad” life story. “Y’all. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @revengegrill on Dec. 12. “This cat was returned to the shelter because she wanted to cuddle her owners at night.” (See the tweet lower down in this article.) The tweet included an image of Ellie, as well as her information sheet. In the cat’s “voice,” the sheet says, “I was returned because I wanted to sleep with my human at night and I wasn’t allowed to, so I would cry outside the bedroom door.” The tweet was retweeted...

CHESTER, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO