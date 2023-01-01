ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against New Orleans

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (21-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 14-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 108.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Pelicans are 7-9 in road games. New Orleans scores 117.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 127-116 on Dec. 31. CJ McCollum scored 42 points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (left foot), P.J. Tucker: out (left knee), James Harden: out (right foot).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (neck), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

