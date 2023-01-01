ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Teen Arrested After Striking Police Vehicle

A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer’s vehicle on New Year’s Day before attempting to flee. Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant in Smoketown just before midnight. A Mental...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Police Investigate Three Homicides

A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in less than the first 36 hours of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft

Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified

The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital

A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, police have made an arrest in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days

On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

SUV crashes into Frankfort Avenue bar, injuring 8 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

