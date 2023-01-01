Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
wvih.com
Teen Arrested After Striking Police Vehicle
wvih.com
Louisville Police Investigate Three Homicides
A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in less than the first 36 hours of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft
Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
WLKY.com
28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified
The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
Wave 3
EPD: Man connected to organized theft ring arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, police have made an arrest in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days
On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in Shelby Park during the early morning hours of Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there they...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Frankfort Avenue bar, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
Wave 3
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
