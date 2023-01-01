Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags
Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage. Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills. Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed
The local flood risk is now low following Saturday’s storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. “City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street...
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area. A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
padailypost.com
Warnings issued about heavy rains flooding intersections in Menlo Park, Redwood City
Menlo Park and Redwood City are among the communities whose police departments are warning residents about driving in the heavy rains. In Mountain View, there was also a fatal accident on Highway 85 at the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp at 1:53 a.m. today, but it wasn’t reported if the storm caused the crash.
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces
DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
Epic cleanup begins after New Year's Eve flooding submerges SF businesses
The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 Reopens After Flooding Causes Hours-Long Closure in South SF
Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco was closed for several hours in both directions Saturday due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to work on clearing the water from the roadway. The CHP reopened northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and southbound lanes around 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
