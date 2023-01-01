ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage.  Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills.  Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area. A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces

DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
DANVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 Reopens After Flooding Causes Hours-Long Closure in South SF

Highway 101 at Oyster Point in South San Francisco was closed for several hours in both directions Saturday due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to work on clearing the water from the roadway. The CHP reopened northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and southbound lanes around 9 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

