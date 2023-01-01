CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Monday were still looking for answers in the shooting that took the life of a 9-year-old boy in a house in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood on New Year's Day.Jarvis Watts was shot just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.Police on Monday would not confirm how many times Jarvis was shot, but a family member said this was an accidental shooting.Police said Jarvis was home with an extended family in the house when he was shot. Police did not say where exactly...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO