Steveo
1d ago
It’s discussing and sad. And I don’t want to hear about changing your job crap. These people train really hard. Chicago is a meat grinder. Go CPD
jack hammer
2d ago
they passed the suicide benefits....cops want to provide but chicago is so violent they feel this is the only way. if this year was 7 nect year will be 25
Demonstrators denounce Stroger Hospital, say patient was denied rights
Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of accidental shooting victim Roger Solis.
Fallen Chicago police officer remembered by community 11 years after his death
Members of the Chicago Police Department and Austin residents gathered to honor officer Clifton Lewis Thursday – 11 years after Lewis was killed while attempting to stop an armed robbery on Austin Boulevard.
Shots fired outside Mariano's in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired over the weekend in the parking lot of the Mariano's store in Ukrainian Village – the very same grocery store where a man was shot and killed just weeks prior.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the store lies within the West Town community area – a part of the city where we have been tracking other violent crimes for weeks.Just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was loading items into his car outside the Mariano's at 2021 W. Chicago Ave., right off Damen Avenue, when someone drove up and started shooting.Fortunately, the victim was...
Chicago pilot program provides cash assistance to victims of gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Medical expenses, lost work, funerals; there are a lot of costs that follow gun violence, and now the city of Chicago has a program that could help some shooting victims cover the gap.Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a new pilot program, called the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Service Fund, offering victims of gun violence anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,500.The city could expand the $275,000 program if it proves successful. It began last month, and money has already started going to the people who need it.When bullets flew through the air outside a gas station in the Austin...
Chicago ends 2022 in violence as holiday shootings leave 7 dead including young boy, 21 others wounded
A bloody holiday weekend in Chicago left seven people dead, including a young boy, and 21 people wounded.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
CPD investigating death of 9-year-old shot on New Year's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Monday were still looking for answers in the shooting that took the life of a 9-year-old boy in a house in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood on New Year's Day.Jarvis Watts was shot just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.Police on Monday would not confirm how many times Jarvis was shot, but a family member said this was an accidental shooting.Police said Jarvis was home with an extended family in the house when he was shot. Police did not say where exactly...
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
New Year, more crime: Crime across the country as 2023 arrives
Criminal acts were occurring all across the country leading up to and into the New Year after a year of several major crime stories.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
Man, 27, shot on porch in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was standing on his porch just after midnight in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the back, according to police.
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help
Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
Bouncer and father of six killed in shooting at hookah bar in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of a New Year's Eve shootout at a hookah lounge in Chicago's Ukrainian Village was a bouncer at the lounge. Latoya Wade said she had to see for herself the space where her son's father lost his life. "I just had to come and see where this bar was," she said. "I just couldn't believe it." Austin McAllister, a father of six, personal trainer and army veteran, was working as a bouncer at the Lyons Den Hookah Lounge on New Year's Eve. "Hardworking, he served the country, he was out here trying to make a living for his children," Wade...
Hit-and-run driver dragged and killed man, 63, injured male wheelchair user, 56, in Brainerd
The hit-and-run killing of a man, 63, whom the driver dragged several blocks last Thursday in the Brainerd community, appears to be the 31st and final Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2022. Another man, 56, whom the victim was pushing in a wheelchair, was also injured in the crash. According to...
