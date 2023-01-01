Read full article on original website
Frances J. Atwood
1d ago
I read yesterday that a judge put a stay on that law keeping cash bail in place for now. The argument is that bail is a judicial matter which should not be legislated. That is why we have 3 branches of government. Legislators need to stay in their own lane.
Chris Linder
1d ago
to the social justice warriors and activists congrats you got your Christmas present. less punishment accountability for suspects and more stress on victims and witnesses
2nd@Amendment
1d ago
Don’t move to Illinois! It’s a nightmare of a state to live in ! Police protect the criminals more than the citizens and the Governor here is a joke !!
