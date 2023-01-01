ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 532

Frances J. Atwood
1d ago

I read yesterday that a judge put a stay on that law keeping cash bail in place for now. The argument is that bail is a judicial matter which should not be legislated. That is why we have 3 branches of government. Legislators need to stay in their own lane.

Chris Linder
1d ago

to the social justice warriors and activists congrats you got your Christmas present. less punishment accountability for suspects and more stress on victims and witnesses

2nd@Amendment
1d ago

Don’t move to Illinois! It’s a nightmare of a state to live in ! Police protect the criminals more than the citizens and the Governor here is a joke !!

wmay.com

Illinois gun-rights advocates not negotiating ‘how to build a better mousetrap’

(The Center Square) – With lame duck session for the Illinois statehouse to begin in just a few days, all eyes are on what happens with a proposed gun ban. House Bill 5855 would ban the future sale of nearly 100 different semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require current owners to register them with Illinois State Police. It also would ban the sale and possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner ID card needed to own or purchase guns or ammo.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Laws going into effect in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSDK

Cash bail remains after emergency order puts Illinois SAFE-T Act on hold

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A controversial part of the SAFE-T Act was supposed to go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, but it was put on hold by the Illinois Supreme Court. A key and controversial part of the new law would eliminate cash bail. If this law goes into effect it not only affects Illinois residents but anyone else who enters the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yanasa TV

America's power grid is under attack.

On Christmas morning several power stations in Washington State came under attack by vandals. The substations are just a few of the hundred or so substation attacks over the past year. Excluding the Christmas attacks, substations in Oregon and Washington were attacked more than six times in the months of December and November.
WASHINGTON STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A new year means new laws in Kansas

KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
KANSAS STATE
