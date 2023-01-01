ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank you for this uplifting article. In a few minutes the naysayers will show up and try to ruin it...what a shame. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I say to the unbelievers - why not give Jesus a second chance? I will be happy to pray with and for you. Let's make this new year and new beginning of second chances for everyone...

I came within minutes of dying in May when one of my lungs collapsed and my husband carried me into the emergency room just as I was crashing. Spent a month in the hospital and had to learn how to walk again after so many weeks confined to a hospital bed. Haven't gotten full use of my legs like I had before, but this year I plan to learn to run again and be more even tempered than I have been since that illness. With God's help, I can. ❤️✝️

Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
