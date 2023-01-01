ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Thompson's Season-Best 54 Leads Warriors Past Hawks in 2OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
KGO

Klay Thompson: 'Going to embrace the heck out of' 54-point night

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Klay Thompson had a conversation with Dominique Wilkins. They discussed how Wilkins' return from an Achilles tendon tear decades ago has made him an inspiration to Thompson, as he has been on a similar journey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Blackhawks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (11-19-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-23-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks after losing three in a row. Chicago has a 5-12-2 record at home and an 8-23-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a...
CHICAGO, IL
KGO

Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind

LAS VEGAS -- Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy has faced and passed a number of tests for the San Francisco 49ers. But the one he got from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was, perhaps, the most difficult yet. The Niners faced a fourth-quarter deficit for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night.Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malik Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench. Domantas Sabonis matched Monk's...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less...
PORTLAND, OR
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KGO

Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy