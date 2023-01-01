Read full article on original website
CJ Stroud reacts to Ryan Day's coaching performance, believes Buckeyes 'should've won' Peach Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud quite literally did just about everything he could to get Ohio State to the national championship game. In the end, it just wasn’t quite enough against the defending national champs. After losing star tight end Cade Stover in the first quarter of action and superstar receiver Marvin...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
College Football Playoff highlights: Georgia comes back to win Peach Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year...
Why Bryce Young, Will Anderson, other top Alabama NFL Draft prospects are playing in 2022 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 2 represents unchartered territory for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Because for the second time since the College Football Playoff's inception, Alabama finds itself outside of the top four. Given the amount of NFL-level talent running through the Tide's roster, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise...
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
Patrick Mahomes, others react to targeting non-call at end of Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semifinal
Michigan entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU as a significant favorite to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Then the Wolverines had their dreams dashed with a 51-45 loss that ended in controversial fashion. Facing a fourth-and-long in the closing seconds, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the...
Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet
Everyone is worried for Damar Hamlin's health after a frightening situation took place Monday night. Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR on the 24-year-old for several minutes before taking him to the ambulance.
Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia
The Buckeyes are 2-0 in College Football Playoff games played on a field with turf-colored end zones.
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
LeBron's Comment On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral
LeBron James, who no longer roots for the Dallas Cowboys because of Jerry Jones' stance on national anthem protests, is showing his support for Deshaun Watson. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, is playing for the Cleveland Browns. While many in the sports world...
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl - Joel Klatt reacts | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Joel discusses how Kirby Smart and Ryan Day both called excellent games, and speaks on whether a late-game targeting hit should have been called.
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction, betting trends for College Football Playoff championship
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cailf. The game will be televised on ESPN. Georgia (14-0) beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in...
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
