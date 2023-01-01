Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Colorado Man Shot Wife in Leg After She Honked Truck Horn for Him to Get out of Residence So They Could Leave: Deputies
A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show. Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Serial Killer Former Border Patrol Agent Who Told Investigators He Was ‘Cleaning Up the Streets’ Has Been Convicted of Murdering Four Women
A former Border Patrol agent was convicted of murdering four women in a spate of killings in September 2018. Prosecutors said that defendant Juan David Ortiz, 39, was a serial killer. He hunted down sex workers as a self-professed vigilante and that he confessed to investigators, the state said. “I...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Notorious drug cartel kidnaps Mexican army colonel while he was on vacation
The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in...
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Ohio man missing after visiting fiancée in Mexico, family fears couple has been abducted
The family of an Ohio man missing since he visited Mexico to visit his fiancée is concerned he may have been the victim of an abduction in region known for kidnapping.
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway
Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
Mexican authorities intercept 4 skulls being sent to South Carolina
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Authorities in central Mexico said Friday they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected...
Brother of one of Mexico's most wanted drug capos arrested
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico's most wanted drug runners, was arrested by Mexican authorities Tuesday morning in the state of Jalisco, representing a blow to the cartel, officials said.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Gruesome discovery made inside package bound for South Carolina
A gruesome discovery was made at a foreign airport after the search of a package bound for South Carolina. What are believed to be human remains were found at an airport in Mexico City.
borderreport.com
Inside an Arizona anti-smuggling unit ride-along
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — A lack of manpower along the southern border is forcing authorities to release suspected smugglers. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley was able to go on a ride-along with a specialized anti-smuggling unit with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, NewsNation learned how thin the U.S. Border Patrol is being stretched.
Over 160 Cuban Migrants Hit The Shores Of Florida For The New Year
The Sheriff’s Office has been assisting federal law enforcement agents with a spike in Cuban refugee arrivals since Saturday and continuing into Monday morning. “Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the
8 killed in shootout between Mexican soldiers, suspected cartel gunmen near U.S. border
Seven suspected cartel gunmen and one soldier were killed in a shootout Wednesday between the army and gang members in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said. The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border...
Texas DPS discovers 18 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the driver of an 18-wheel tractor trailer that contained 18 illegal immigrants.
Arizona border agents seize 1.2 million fentanyl pills
Arizona border patrol agents stopped over 1.2 million fentanyl pills from entering the U.S., along with several pounds of meth and fentanyl powder.
