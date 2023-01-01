Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ABC7 Los Angeles
James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers star guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday night in the same area where he previously had a strain that kept him out of seven games earlier this season. George scored 25 points and had seven assists but played only five minutes in...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweets birthday message for LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got another birthday greeting after he turned 38 on Friday. This time from the man he is chasing on the NBA's all-time scoring list: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion, shouted out LeBron on Saturday morning. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
James tops 40 points for second straight game as Lakers win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LeBron James hit the 40-point plateau for the second straight game since his 38th birthday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and coach Darvin Ham says he's going to keep leaning on the aging veteran. "I just want to ride him,"...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ducks play the Flyers in a non-conference matchup
Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup. Anaheim has a 6-9-1 record at home and a 10-23-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 5-12-2 record when they...
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
FOX Sports
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday's Win Against Utah Jazz
The Miami Heat closed out 2022 with a win against the Utah Jazz Saturday night. It’s fitting the final shot of the game by Tyler Herro closed out the victory. He hit a buzzer beater to put the Heat up by three with just over six seconds left. Fans raved about his game-winner with their typical funny Herro memes.
Introducing CaneSport's 30 for 30: Ranking 30 returning players in 30 days with 30 reps or more experience
Over the next month, CaneSport will take a look at the top 30 players on this Miami roster that actually have some experience … with a closer look at each.
FOX Sports
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (21-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game. The 76ers have gone 14-5 in home games....
FOX Sports
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Yardbarker
Heat build massive lead, hold off Clippers late for victory
Bam Adebayo recorded 31 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 110-100 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Tyler Herro contributed 23 points and seven rebounds as the Heat won for the fourth time in their past five games. Victor Oladipo added 15 points and Max Strus had 13 points and eight rebounds for Miami, which outscored Los Angeles 29-17 in the fourth quarter.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
