After losing to the Miami Heat Wednesday night, LeBron James said, “I want to win and give myself a chance to win and compete for championships.”. James proved this with a strong performance against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. He celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Nobody on his team had more than 20 points, with James continuing to show age isn't a factor in his game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO