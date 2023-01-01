ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Emari Demercado Helps Prove TCU is Capable of ‘Big Boy’ Football

If you’ve watched TCU football all season, you know that running back Emari Demercado was capable of what he did in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. He just hadn’t had that type of showcase until the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines, a 51-45 victory. “Emari...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KARK

Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX

