Cleveland Cavaliers embrace defense-first identity, find themselves again in streak-snapping win

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns
LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
The NBA’s 70-Point Club: Donovan Mitchell, with 71 vs. Bulls, becomes seventh player on the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The crowd filed out of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night in disbelief. They had not only watched their Cavaliers erase a 21-point deficit. They had also watched history. In his 33rd game as a Cavalier, Donovan Mitchell snapped out of a slump in the grandest of...
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points in Win Over Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Less than a week after Luka Doncic’s historic 60-21-10 outing, former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell turned in a performance that rivals Doncic’s for the best of the 2022-23 NBA season. Facing the Bulls on Monday night, the Cavaliers shooting...
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
LeBron James Was Once Accused Of Staring Down At Michael Jordan But The King Apologized To The GOAT
LeBron James once had to clarified he didn't mean any disrespect to Michael Jordan during a playoffs game.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Inside Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point eruption: ‘Best performance I’ve ever seen’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The final box scores were printed out and stacked at the entrance to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room for Donovan Mitchell to sign. Everyone wanted a piece of history. Mitchell’s keepsake had 71 inked in large numerals with a black permanent marker -- a number representing...
LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are ringing in the New Year by closing out a home-and-home series with the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland just earned a 103-102 road win on Saturday against the Bulls, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without scoring a point. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both missed the contest with right thumb and right ankle injuries, respectively.
Will the Browns philosophy shift on defense this offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are coming off a win over Washington and will face the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the focus for most fans has turned to the offseason. Our Football Insider subscribers have questions for May Kay Cabot and she answers them on our weekly Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
Bulls Succumb to Cavaliers Comeback Behind Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard...
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep and agent provide update on Hamlin’s condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Close confidants to Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin has provided an update on Hamlin’s condition after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Jordon Rooney, the CEO of sports marketing agency Jaster Athletes, who is Hamlin’s marketing representative and...
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,000 bonus for CFB bowl games, Bills-Bengals MNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded football slate today includes four college football bowl games and Monday Night Football, which you can bet on with...
FOX Sports
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game
Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
