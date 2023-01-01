ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Dog trainer shows how you can train loose leash walking in just 15 minutes

By Jessica Downey
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0nZI_0k05kRVD00

Often going out for walks is the favorite part of a pup's day and hopefully a highlight for you too. However, this isn't always the case for everyone if your dog has a habit for pulling on the leash.

Most of the time, training your dog to walk nicely on a leash can feel like a real chore, especially if you're short on time. Perhaps you are rewarding your dog too soon with the best dog treats instead of nailing the correct behavior first.

If you are concerned about not having enough time to work on leash walking with your dog, you'll be glad to meet the canine expert behind Hamilton Dog Training . In a short Tiktok video posted by the Hamilton Dog Trainer, he says that using this three-phase guide can help improve loose leash walking in as little as 15 minutes.

Before he gets stuck into the quick demo he states, "Make sure your dog is conditioned to the equipment you're using. You're going to apply directional pressure on the leash, then release the pressure, mark, and reward once they give into it".

Hamilton Dog Training expert shows how to improve loose leash walking

If you fancy following Hamilton Dog Training's loose leash walking guidance he says, "Phase one of loose leash walking is the U-turn phase. You're going to walk back and forth in a straight line.

"If the dog doesn't pay attention and they hit the end of the leash, that's on them. If they catch the U-turn, you're going to mark and reward". According to Hamilton, this is the beginning of changing your dog's mindset.

Next up comes phase two, which involves sporadic walking. Hamilton explains, "You're going to change your pace and your direction abruptly. If they pay attention, mark and reward. If they don't pay attention, there's a consequence. It's the dog's job to pay attention to you, not the other way around."

This leads to Hamilton's third and final phase of loose leash walking training, which understandably won't suit everyone's approach to dog training as it advocates punishing the pulling on the leash by tugging the dog back with gentle force.

According to Hamilton, if your dog feels the pressure and intentionally braces into it, you should create some slack and then pop (swiftly tug) on the leash. Hamilton explains that the level of pressure you use is going to be dependent on the sensitivity levels of the dog and the levels of the competing motivator.

"The biggest mistake people make in phase three is they never actually punish the pulling. They pussy foot around the corrections because they feel good about it emotionally," he notes.

However, there are gentler approaches that still promote good behavior on the leash. Instead of applying physical force when your dog pulls on the leash, you can instead create a verbal cue to let them know you want them walking by your hip. You might find phrases like 'ah ah' or 'with me' work well when used repetitively. When the dog hears your queue, it'll learn what position you want it to walk in because you can mark 'yes' and give them a treat.

Just got a puppy and need an in-depth guide to leash training? Stay with us and find out how to train a puppy to walk on a leash .

Comments / 0

Related
PetsRadar

Puppy refusing to go potty? Dog trainer reveals just one change that can make all the difference

Does your puppy procrastinate every time you let them outside to go to the toilet? If they do, you’re not alone. While spending time selecting the best puppy toys and food for our new addition can be super exciting, many of us aren’t prepared for the challenges that await us as we enter pet parenthood.  Learning how to potty train a puppy is certainly right up there, but even after we’ve mastered that, getting our pup to do their business immediately upon being let outside can prove to be yet another hurdle.  Thankfully, expert dog trainer Antonio Diaz, founder of K9 training school Leader of the Pack, has the answer in a short clip he shared on TikTok which you can view below. 
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
pethelpful.com

12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

27K+
Followers
641
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy