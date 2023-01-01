ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX

