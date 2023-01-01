Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
Lakers: Teams Inquiring About This Celtics Role Player -- Could He Help Lakers?
The trade market is heating up.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Warriors Land LeBron James For Three Players And A Future Pick
This trade would send LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
theScore
Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30
Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Lakers: Betting Odds As LA Seeks Vengeance Against Hornets To Wrap Up Road Trip
Our fingers are crossed.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Lakers: NBA Pundit Proposes Deal To Send LeBron James Back To Miami Heat
Could a trade help both sides?
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James once admitted that he is one of the cheapest players in the NBA.
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
