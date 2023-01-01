Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the town of Soledad, Saturday night. Video: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck 13.6 miles north-northeast of Soledad at 10:19 p.m. The quake was felt in Monterey and San...
Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 4.0 Magnitude Quake Follows 3.2 Near Soledad
A preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Soledad, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 10:49 p.m. and was centered 12.1 miles north, northeast of Soledad, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. This quake followed a 3.2 in the same area that was recorded...
KSBW.com
Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville muck out floodwaters following breach of Corralitos Creek
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors in the 55 and older community of Pajaro Village were busy mopping up and sweeping out water from their homes Sunday. Dozens of houses there started the new year off with inches of water inside after Corralitos Creek sent water gushing through the neighborhood Saturday night.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 1 closure extended to Tuesday in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation announced the full closure of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through at least Tuesday morning. Caltrans says crews are making progress in removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1,...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
KSBW.com
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
KSBW.com
Watsonville neighbors and businesses recover from storm damage, bracing for more rain
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, many across the Central Coast were cleaning up the mess left from an intense storm over the weekend. Homes and businesses in Watsonville dealt with water damage and started prepping for more rain to come. One neighbor, Alfred Key, described the moments leading up...
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Thousands across the Central Coast lose power
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
KSBW.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Watsonville after New Year's Eve flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville has an update on its clean-up efforts after a storm swept through the area, causing flooding and road closures due to a breach stemming from Corralitos Creek. The storm was so severe that an evacuation warning was put into place on Saturday...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river
FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
KSBW.com
Plane crashes at the Watsonville airport on Sunday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A plane crashed at the Watsonville airport on Sunday afternoon. This is according to the California Highway Patrol. The city of Watsonville said reports of the crash first came in at 2:40 pm. The 73-year-old pilot sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be okay. She...
Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents
FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County
BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
