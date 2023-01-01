ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX

