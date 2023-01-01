ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
6abc

Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring

PHILADELPHIA -- - Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq." The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds,...
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
numberfire.com

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) to come off bench for 76ers Monday, going forward

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to left foot fracture injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey will remain in a bench role "for the time being." Expect De'Anthony Melton to keep starting on the wing.
FOX Sports

Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing

Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
6abc

Brian Daboll mum on Giants' Week 18 approach vs. Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants wouldn't disclose on Monday how they're going to handle the regular-season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It's an important game for the Eagles. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs after...
6abc

Ducks play the Flyers in a non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup. Anaheim has a 6-9-1 record at home and a 10-23-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 5-12-2 record when they...
6abc

Cameron Jordan becomes Saints' sack leader, thanks Matt Ryan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan became the franchise leader in sacks Sunday, picking up three against the Philadelphia Eagles to increase his career total to 115.5. He broke Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's franchise record of 115. "All of, what, 16 and a half hours into 2023?...
6abc

Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win

LOS ANGELES -- - The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find success through two unconventional means - short-handed goals and rookie goaltending. Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves to win for the second time in three starts as the Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
6abc

Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) to be released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of the20-10 lossSunday to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but was...
6abc

NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
6abc

Falcons, Giants, Pats among top Twitter trolls in NFL Week 17

As if New Year's Day wasn't entertaining enough, the NFL slate provided even more action on the first Sunday of 2023. The playoff picture is becoming fairly clear as a handful of stars delivered at the right time. Perhaps the biggest example was Mike Evans'207-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers.

