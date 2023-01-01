COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NOTES: Thrilling game ends as 2023 arrives

Read full article on original website
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ohio State’s 11–2 Season Shouldn’t Be Considered a Failure
Last summer Ryan Day offered up the words that are so easily used against him now: “Maybe at some places, 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.” He just went 11–2 again—this time with no Big Ten title, another rivalry loss to Michigan and a College Football Playoff loss. It was his second straight championship-free year. This will prompt some discussion of soul-searching in Columbus, and maybe somebody will mention the fact that Day’s record at Ohio State is 45–6.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. This incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta, close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
