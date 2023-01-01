ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2

By Associated Press
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q55ck_0k05jKbZ00

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves.

Austin Watson and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, and Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots.

Drake Batherson extended his point streak to 13 games for Ottawa with a first-period assist. Alex DeBrincat, who also had an assist in the first, has at least one point in 13 of the last 14 games.

The Senators grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Watson scored his third goal on a wrist shot from the slot. Giroux got his 15th when he flipped a backhand over Hellberg's right shoulder.

Detroit scored the only goal of the second when Suter converted a behind-the-net feed from Raymond for his fifth goal.

Raymond wound up serving six penalty minutes later in the period but Ottawa was unable to extend its lead.

The Red Wings took the lead with three goals in the first 3:13 of the third.

Raymond scored his ninth goal by redirecting Olli Maatta's shot from the point. Soderblom scored his fifth with a drive from the edge of the left circle. Talbot then committed a turnover while trying to pass the puck from behind the net. Rasmussen turned the giveaway into his seventh goal and a 4-2 Detroit lead.

NOTES: Ottawa won the previous five meetings. ... DeBrincat has 27 points in 18 career games against Detroit, while Giroux has 31 points in 31 games. ... Red Wings G Ville Husso was inactive for the second straight game with an illness. ... It was the 66th time the Red Wings hosted a New Year's Eve game. They have won 34 of them.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers loan veteran forward Chris Tierney to AHL Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have announced that forward Chris Tierney has been loaned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. The move frees another spot on the Panthers’ roster, and they now have two open spots for players should they choose to call up others from the AHL or activate one of their two players on long-term injured reserve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
NHL

Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy