Albany Herald
Ohio State’s 11–2 Season Shouldn’t Be Considered a Failure
Last summer Ryan Day offered up the words that are so easily used against him now: “Maybe at some places, 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.” He just went 11–2 again—this time with no Big Ten title, another rivalry loss to Michigan and a College Football Playoff loss. It was his second straight championship-free year. This will prompt some discussion of soul-searching in Columbus, and maybe somebody will mention the fact that Day’s record at Ohio State is 45–6.
Albany Herald
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
Albany Herald
McIntosh Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl, What It Means for Georgia
COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons. The idea of a super senior used to be...
Albany Herald
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
Albany Herald
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog
Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
Albany Herald
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
Albany Herald
Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game
Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
