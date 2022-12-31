Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Related
shorelineareanews.com
Bloodmobile at Lake Forest Park Wednesday and Thursday
Facing a severe blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing a “Code Red” emergency asking everyone who is eligible and feeling healthy to fill immediate appointments to give blood. Donations dropped significantly due to winter weather and the holiday season. Hospitals are advised to conserve the limited onsite supplies...
The Suburban Times
Burned out building removed
The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site
EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong?
On December 8th, 2022, in a letter to the community from the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD), valley families learned that Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon had reached a separation agreement with the District after being on administrative leave since mid-September of this year. According to Board President Melissa Johnson, Gibbon...
shorelineareanews.com
Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, January 13, 2023
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO and. Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo,...
610KONA
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
shorelineareanews.com
Blackberry begone from Darnell Park
It's a happy new year at Darnell Park where Monday, January 2, 2023, a Kaleidoscope Landscape volunteer crew cleared blackberry from the north hills. We gave space and light to little trees and shrubs planted by previous volunteers and connected the north hills to a resilient section of native mahonia. Stay tuned for more good things and opportunities to help.
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Residents, city officials express concerns about proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
Concerns about location, lack of transparency and children’s safety were the main topics at Thursday night’s public hearing regarding a proposal to locate a Comprehensive Opioid Treatment Center in Lynnwood. The center, which is currently in Bothell, is set to be relocated to 2322 196th St. S.W. in...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
shorelineareanews.com
Learning young to care for the community
The saying goes that a photo is worth a thousand words. The first day of 2023 finds these two hard working good citizens out with their dad cleaning up trash on Fremont Avenue. We thank them for reminding us all that none of us are too young nor too old...
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
