Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
CNET
It's Time to Break Up With Your Provider. Here's How to Cancel Your Internet Service
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Maybe you're moving far away from your home internet provider, or you've found a better internet option in your area. Or maybe you your current provider's service isn't working for you and it's simply a matter of "it's not you, it's me." Actually, that's not true. Most Americans can't stand their internet provider -- it is totally them.
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix a Verizon Router Blinking White
Each light on your router means something different and can alert you to potential issues with your connection or hardware. While the blinking light on the Verizon router might seem like a problem, it usually means that you just need to wait for it to finish what it’s doing. However, there are some situations in which you’ll need to try to fix it.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Cult of Mac
Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
Phone Arena
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
ChatGPT is a Huge Win for Conversational AI Companies (and Their Customers) — Here's Why
Launched by OpenAI on November 30th, 2022, ChatGPT has already amassed 1 million users as the fastest-growing tech platform of all time, setting the internet on fire with next-level generative AI that’s captivating the imaginations of engineers, linguists, marketers, students, and more. At its core, ChatGPT is the world’s...
brytfmonline.com
Apple will rethink iPhone 15 due to iPhone 14 Plus concerns
Apparently, Apple is having difficulties planning its new line of mobile phones. According to a post published on the Korean portal NavierThe reason is the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which prompted the company, after a poor performance, to rethink some of the strategies it adopted in its last generation.
marktechpost.com
DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator
People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Phone Arena
Google smart speaker can be used by attacker to listen in to your private convos
Imagine if someone was listening in to conversations taking place in your home. You certainly would feel vulnerable. A researcher named Matt Kunze discovered that hackers can be spying on you and your family via a Google Home smart speaker. According to BleepingComputer (via AndroidCentral), Kunze was messing around with a Nest Mini when he discovered that a rogue or "backdoor" account could be created using the Google Home app. That account could then be used to control the smart speaker giving a bad actor access to the microphone feed and other features of the device remotely.
enewschannels.com
Backup WhatsApp on Apple iPhone and Android without Google Drive in 2023
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: It is noted that WhatsApp will notify older makes of iPhones and Android phones with a warning message before WhatsApp stops working on them after 31st December 2022. After this news, there is a panic about how to backup WhatsApp data, and one question arises for old smartphone users, “how do I backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android without Google Drive?” Luckily, a reliable solution from Tenorshare, called iCareFone Transfer, can backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android with one click.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
