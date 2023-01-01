Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is USA vs. Germany on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors quarterfinal
The quarterfinals of the 2023 World Juniors begin today, and the United States draws a matchup against Germany. The USA finished first in Group B with nine points, the second consecutive tournament that the country earned the top spot in its group. The Americans won three out of their four group play games, finishing with nine points in the standings.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side.Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White’s drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match but it ended all square.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Brentford vs. Liverpool
Four Premier League victories on the bounce have Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in the top four fight and a fifth straight win could see them end the matchweek within a single point of the Champions League places. Opponents Brentford, though, are no easy task, as Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken points in all of their last four games—including victories over West Ham and Manchester City—and are just five points back of the Reds heading into the early Monday night kickoff and will similarly be looking to get their 2023 off on the right foot by taking another big three points that would put them in contention for the European places.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders' clash
English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday
Yardbarker
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic keen on Manchester United transfer
Could Manchester United make a move for Dusan Vlahovic?. According to a report from Calciomercato, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is ‘keen’ on a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are desperate to strengthen their attacking department after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Here's how Man Utd might line up against Bournemouth.
Sporting News
USA vs. Finland final score, results: Americans close out prelims with win; finish first in Group B
The USA is your Group B winner at the 2023 World Juniors. The Americans defeated Finland 6-2 on Saturday afternoon to close out group play and secure the top spot in the standings. Six different players scored for Rand Pecknold's crew, as Jimmy Snuggerud leading the way with a goal...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
NBC Sports
Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton
Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
aiexpress.io
Preview: Wigan Athletic vs. Hull City – prediction, team news, lineups
Basement membership Wigan Athletic kickstart 2023 with a Championship encounter towards Hull Metropolis on the DW Stadium on Monday evening. The 2 groups enter this fixture off the again of contrasting leads to midweek, with the Latics dropping at house to Sunderland and the Tigers securing all three factors away at Birmingham Metropolis.
Sporting News
Jurgen Klopp compares referees to 'microwaves' after Liverpool's costly Premier League loss to Brentford
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League. WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.
Transfer latest: Leeds land Wöber, Arsenal bid basic £44m for Mudryk
Leeds have signed the Austria defender Max Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach €20m (£17.7m) with add-ons. The 24-year-old, who can operate at centre-back and left-back, played under Jesse Marsch at Salzburg and is Leeds’s first January signing.
Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in the summer window, Manchester United must try to sign the striker.
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners grew...
Arsenal maintain their stranglehold on the Premier League
One of the major stories in European football heading into the World Cup was the return of Arsenal as a major player in the Premier League. They headed into the winter break as the division’s leaders, five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and as such, top of the table at Christmas for the first time in 15 years. However, oddschecker, which compares Premier League odds and offers, still makes Pep Guardiola’s Blues the favourites in this season’s title race. Should the Etihad club manage to overthrow the Gunners at the division’s summit, it would be their fifth success in six seasons.
IGN
IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 1st T20I
India will host Sri Lanka in the 3 matches T20I series starting on Tuesday. India will look to start the New Year with a win with more young blood in the line-up. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka haven’t played a T20I since their early exit from the T20 World Cup.
