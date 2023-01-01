ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss

The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 5 – 8

With the new year in full swing, it’s important to take time to reflect on what makes the Region unique. From diverse flora and fauna, artists of traditional and nontraditional mediums, and a competitive spirit that pushes every resident to go past their limits, Northwest Indiana is a place that’s one of a kind! Take advantage of all the Region has to offer this weekend.
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind

The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
regionnewssource.org

Lake Station Woman Identified In Fatal 94 Crash

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker, which is about 3 miles from the Michigan state line, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation by...
LAKE STATION, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
GARY, IN
panoramanow.com

Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment

Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023

(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
MICHIANA, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL

