Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: South Spencer Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney vs. Boonville – 12.28.2022
The South Spencer boys basketball team didn’t exactly experience the holly, jolly time they were hoping for in their first game after Christmas. Why? They lost their only game of the season. And Boonville was the one who played Scrooge. Despite a spirited comeback attempt, the Class 2A, No....
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
Steve Schaefer not running for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has announced he will not be running for Evansville mayor. In his statement, Schaefer said he would like to extend his sincere appreciation for the outpouring of support and encouragement to become Evansville’s next mayor. Schaefer said in a statement that while it would be an honor […]
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
owensboroliving.com
Living Her Best Life
Rhonda Vincent is no stranger to Owensboro. She performed at ROMP in 2019 and had the honor of being featured on the first episode of the first season of “My Bluegrass Story,” a TV show that was filmed on location at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. On March 24, Rhonda and her band, “The Rage,” will take the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for what is sure to be a fun and entertaining show.
Muhlenberg County Schools announce delayed start due to weather
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.
owensboroliving.com
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
14news.com
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
14news.com
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to Evansville Fire Department officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. “Next thing I know I see flames shooting from this building...
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Comments / 0