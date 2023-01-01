ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State

By Chris Stephens Staff Correspondent
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party

It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

McIntosh Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl, What It Means for Georgia

COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons. The idea of a super senior used to be...
ATLANTA, GA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game

Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday morning. According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Cameron Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
HALL COUNTY, GA

