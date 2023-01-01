Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party
It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report
Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
McIntosh Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl, What It Means for Georgia
COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons. The idea of a super senior used to be...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game
Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. This incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta, close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday morning. According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Cameron Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
