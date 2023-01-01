ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Triangle Food Passport offers deals at 12 area businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Food Passport is your ticket to deals at 12 area restaurant, cafes and grocers. Developed by local restaurant Sassool, the credit card-sized "passport" is $25. A percentage of proceeds will go to the Wake Tech Foundation to assist a full-time second-year student pursuing a Culinary Arts degree at Wake Technical Community College.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC

