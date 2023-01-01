Read full article on original website
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strides to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was advertised as "Raleigh's #1 New Year's Eve Bar Crawl." Hundreds of people bought tickets. But the event never happened, and now many are asking if they were scammed. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went...
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
Triangle Food Passport offers deals at 12 area businesses
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Food Passport is your ticket to deals at 12 area restaurant, cafes and grocers. Developed by local restaurant Sassool, the credit card-sized "passport" is $25. A percentage of proceeds will go to the Wake Tech Foundation to assist a full-time second-year student pursuing a Culinary Arts degree at Wake Technical Community College.
The early acorn drop and fireworks display was held as planned at WRAL First Night on Dec. 31, 2022.
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate during a mass, drive-by shooting in Durham over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate during a mass, drive-by shooting in Durham over the weekend.
Fayetteville church deals with devastating fire on New Year’s Eve
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pastor Allen McLauchlin couldn’t help but feel a sense of heartache while staring at the building in front of him now left in charcoal, debris and shattered glass. The pastor of New Life Bible Church said he was first alarmed at 2 a.m. on...
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
North Carolina musician Paige King Johnson finds success in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh. Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh.
Minister giving away books in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Minister Paul Scott isn’t organizing or speaking at events you can often find the Durham activist walking around the city with a backpack full of books. “I give these books out for free,” said Scott. For the past four months, he’s been...
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
The bulk of severe weather expected Wednesday has moved out of central North Carolina.
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
