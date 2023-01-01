ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dionne Warwick discusses her Twitter talent and her new documentary

Dionne Warwick wishes younger artists today would be more cognizant of what they are saying and the possible ramifications. The legendary singer told CNN she believes social media factors into some reckless commentary, one of the reasons she decided to join Twitter. "I was with my nieces and nephews and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green -- the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse -- has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates. He was 45 years old. "It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy