dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
thenewscrypto.com
SushiSwap Discontinues Lending Protocol and Token Launchpad
CTO Matthew Lilley tweeted that Kashi had a lot of design issues. Lilley stated that the “breadwinner” of the organization is the exchange side. SushiSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on Ethereum, has decided to disable both its lending mechanism, Kashi, and its token launchpad, Miso. In contrast to centralized exchanges like Coinbase, SushiSwap was founded in 2020 and enables clients to swap, lend, and borrow cryptocurrencies. Using their own external wallets like MetaMask.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
dailyhodl.com
Quant (QNT), Decentraland (MANA) and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Showing Good Signs for 2023: Santiment
Prominent market analytics firm Santiment says that a trio of altcoins is showing healthy signs moving into 2023. According to the crypto intelligence firm, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT), metaverse protocol Decentraland (MANA) and Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming blockchain Enjin Coin (ENJ) may have bright futures ahead of them. Santiment says there...
bitcoinist.com
Why This Gemini Founder Called Out Barry Silbert: 340,000 Earn Users Are “Tired”
Cameron Winklevoss, a co-founder at crypto exchange Gemini, released an open letter for Barry Silbert, founder, and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG). The parent company of Grayscale and crypto lender Genesis, Winklevoss, called out his partner on the situation that is putting thousands of customers in financial distress. Bitcoinist...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Rises 3% In Last 24 Hours As Whales Buy MATIC
Polygon has surged 3% in the last 24 hours as data shows Ethereum whales have been shopping up MATIC this New Year. 500 Biggest Ethereum Whales Have MATIC In Their Top 10 Purchased List. 2022 was an abysmal year for Polygon investors as the cryptocurrency finished the year with losses...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Sees 30% Monthly Increase, Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Touted as Best Assets for 2023
Toncoin (TON) has reached the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and is heading ahead of Cronos and Aptos, changing hands at $2.37 per token. This is a 30% increase compared to previous month and nothing seems to be stopping the surge whatsoever. Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been touted as best assets for 2023 by analysts, which expect the latter to surge over 6,000% to $0.24 per coin despite the project still being in the third stage of its pre-sale.
u.today
MicroStrategy to Launch Software Apps Powered by BTC Lightning Network in 2023: Michael Saylor
bitcoinist.com
LBank’s 2022: A year of Challenge and Perseverance
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 30, 2022 – With 2022 almost over, it’s safe to say that we are all glad to leave it behind and face a fresh new year. 2022 has been a year of turmoil and tribulations for the crypto industry. For LBank, a top 20...
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ben Lilly
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Decentraland (MANA) Sheds 90% In 2022 Despite Solid NFT Volume Performance
Decentraland (MANA), the cryptocurrency launched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, failed to take advantage of some of the positive developments that happened within its ecosystem this year as it closes 2022 in a “beaten” state. Over the last 12 months, the digital coin has shed...
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy To Provide Bitcoin Lightning Network Solutions
MicroStrategy has recently added 2,500 Bitcoins despite falling prices of Bitcoins. Saylor said that CMOs can utilize the Lightning Network. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has said that by 2023, the company would release software and solutions that use the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Saylor announced the company’s development into...
dailycoin.com
Over 2.2 Million Domains Were Registered on the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) in 2022
Ethereum Naming Service (ENS), one of the top blockchain domain name providers, has celebrated its most successful year, announcing over 2.2 million new registrations. In its new year announcement, the Ethereum Naming Service team revealed that over 2.2 million ENS names were registered in 2022, bringing the total number of ENS names created to 2.8 million. ENS tweeted:
Zacks.com
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Makes its 1st Bitcoin Sale Via Subsidiary
MSTR - Free Report) recently announced that the company has sold a portion of its Bitcoin holdings for the first time since it started buying the digital currency in 2020. MicroStrategy’s investments in Bitcoin are part of its corporate strategy, alongside growing its enterprise analytics software business and cloud solutions for customers.
coinbureau.com
Crypto News: Alameda Wallets, SOL, DOGE, Valkyrie & MORE!!
I’m here to start off your first working week with my one and only weekly crypto review. I must say that today’s episode is quite special, because there were some very interesting headlines in the final week of 2022. Besides all the speculation around Sam moving Alameda assets...
cryptoslate.com
Token unlocks worth $169M scheduled in January
There are six token unlocks scheduled to take place between Jan. 16 and Jan. 27, with a total amount equating to $169 million, Wu Blockchain reported, citing data from Token Unlocks. The six tokens in question are Moonbeam (GLMR), Aptos (APT), BitDAO (BIT), ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Ronin...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Memecoins January 2023 New Year Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Dogecoin (DOGE) Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Memecoins have been taking the world by storm as they shake the financial market bringing early investors millions of dollars in returns. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke but has since become one of the most popular coins on the market. It has recently been making headlines due to its explosive growth and potential investment opportunities. If you’re curious about what Dogecoin is, how it works, and why it’s gaining so much attention, read on!
