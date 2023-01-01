ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result

When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today

Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
Breaking: Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa's Week 18 Status

The Miami Dolphins will not have the services of their starting quarterback for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday afternoon that he's preparing for both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson to play. "There's a lot of variables that are going...
