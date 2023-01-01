Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today
Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
atozsports.com
Watch: Referee who flagged Josh Heupel had another weird interaction with Tennessee’s head coach in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a hard time with one specific official in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Early in Tennessee’s win against Clemson, Heupel was flagged for a penalty for something he said to an official. Jomboy, the internet legend who is known as the...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 17
As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.
Breaking: Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa's Week 18 Status
The Miami Dolphins will not have the services of their starting quarterback for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday afternoon that he's preparing for both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson to play. "There's a lot of variables that are going...
WATCH: Tennessee celebrates Orange Bowl win over Clemson
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Joe Milton earned Orange Bowl MVP honors in only his second...
Comments / 0