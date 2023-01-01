ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Sorting out how we’ve sorted ourselves | SONDERMANN

By ERIC SONDERMANN
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdwLG_0k05eIIq00
Trump supporter Jim Templeton, left, yells at an anti-Trump protester at a rally for President Donald Trump at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in Berkeley during a rally Saturday in support of the president. (Dan Honda/East Bay Times via AP) Dan Honda

If our political system and broad elements of our culture are out of sorts, as they are, a good deal of the cause lies in the manner in which we have sorted ourselves by political tribe.

Nearly 15 years ago, Bill Bishop wrote what remains for me a formative book, “The Big Sort.” The book’s subtitle said it even better, “Why the clustering of like-minded America is tearing us apart.”

Bishop made the case back in 2008 — before Obama’s presidency and when Donald Trump was still a second-tier television celebrity — that the country was increasingly sorting itself into red and blue by the neighborhood in which we live, the profession we pursue, the school to which we send our kids, and whether and where we worship.

What about using another word for that sorting and calling it what it really is: a type of de facto segregation?

Over the intervening decade and a half, while America continues to break down the racial and ethnic barriers of segregation, our separation into red and blue camps has only intensified. We have grown ever more welcoming and accepting of differences of skin tone, religion, gender and family structure, while sharply more isolated and less tolerant of different viewpoints and political values.

The partition is then further accentuated by media, both the old-fashioned print and broadcast kind, as well as social media.

Most Americans now customize their media sources to suit their established, zealously-held worldview. Those on the right tune into FOX News, listen to their name-brand radio shows, and read publications with a distinct conservative lean. People of the left do the precise inverse in picking media sources with a progressive tilt.

To a scary degree and in far too many quarters, the pursuit of information and balanced perspective has given way to the desire for affirmation. Consumption of media news and opinion these days often brings to mind the old, pugilistic high-school football cheer: “Hit ‘em again, hit ‘em again, harder, harder.”

Then there is social media with a silo effect that dwarfs even traditional media. Facebook, Twitter and the rest have put the exclamation point on our sorting into distinct, isolated camps.

The algorithms that run these platforms are explicitly designed to reinforce rather than challenge. We get more and more of that which we like or share or retweet. Minute by minute, ever-louder, more polarizing voices gain traction. The walls of the echo chamber grow higher, thicker and impenetrable.

Put it all together and you get America as the calendar turns to 2023. Or, rather, what you get are two Americas with different realities, sometimes even different facts, and far too little overlap or common ground.

The insular sorting now extends as well to our closest relationships. In two recent conversations, including one around our holiday dinner table, we heard from someone who has pulled away from a whole wing of his family because they are “Trumpy” and from a contemporary who flat-out said that political non-alignment would be a deal-breaker when it comes to accepting a child’s prospective partner.

Dating back a few years, 71 percent of Democrats expressed a hesitancy to date someone who had voted for Trump in 2016, including 45 percent who stated it would “definitely” be a no-go. Republicans seemed slightly more open with 47 percent having reservations and 19 percent being adamant that was a relationship line they would not cross.

Parents of young adults are not having it either. A YouGov survey in 2020 showed that an equal 38 percent of both Democrats and Republicans would be upset if their child married outside their political faith. Other surveys put that number even higher.

So much for the quaint notion that opposites attract.

The sorting applies, too, to shopping patterns and affinities. Righteous types on the left avoid Hobby Lobby, Chick-fil-A, Carl’s Jr., Urban Outfitters and Curves fitness clubs. Their counterparts on the right disdain Bank of America, Levi’s, Disney, Netflix and Nike.

The new year could be a time for a self checkup. Do 30 percent or more of your neighbors possess different political values and display opposing political yard signs to those in your lawn?

Sticking with that 30 percent minimum threshold, is at least that share of your social circle of a viewpoint notably different than yours? Ditto for your workplace? For the parents of your kids’ classmates and playmates? For those who might attend your church or synagogue?

Do you cultivate diverse opinion in the media you watch and read? What is the ideological diversity quotient among your social media friends?

And where does political agreement fall among the characteristics you would insist on in a mate? Or in a partner for your child?

These questions might shine a light on the magnitude of your political bubble. They could point to the degree of sorting and exclusion, conscious or subconscious, you have employed in shaping your life.

Within some bounds, there is nothing wrong with holding strong political beliefs. The danger, both personal and societal, lies in walling yourself off from those of a conflicting mindset. Those barriers and such seclusion lead to the demonization of those outside your curated circle.

Per a Pew Research Center study this past summer, there has been an alarming rise in the numbers who regard those of the other party as fundamentally immoral. In 2016, 47 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Democrats ascribed such ill motive to those of the other affiliation. Even that was a shockingly high number.

By 2022, that figure had exploded to 72 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats. The divide has grown from disagreement to outright antipathy. It is a direct consequence of the accelerating confinement on each end. And it is simply not sustainable.

If you are looking for a New Year’s resolution, you might consider a goal of breaking free of the comfortable shackles of head-nodding political conformity. You might even find an added measure of understanding and big-heartedness in such engagement. At least, it is worth a try, sort of.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for Colorado Politics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann

Comments / 0

Related
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Amancay Tapia

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
Boston

18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts

We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
9&10 News

Move on from COVID? Child care disruptions continue

Forty-seven. That’s how many days of child care Kathryn Anne Edwards’ 3-year-old son has missed in the past year. RSV, COVID-19 and two bouts of the dreaded preschool scourge of hand, foot and mouth disease struck one after another. The illnesses were so disruptive that the labor economist quit her full-time job at the Rand Corp., a think tank. She switched last month to independent contract work to give her more flexibility to care for her son and 4-month-old daughter.
MISSOURI STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

The official word of the year perfectly sums up our collective existential fatigue

After mass consultation with the public, Oxford Dictionaries have unveiled their “word of the year”, which is intended to encapsulate the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” Let’s say the answer is the perfect fit for those of who wish we could just bury ourselves under a blanket, lock the door, and ignore the increasingly hellish nightmare world outside.
The Guardian

Philosophers tackle ancient mystery of why women clean and men don’t notice

A friend and her husband recently moved home. Clearing out their old bathroom together, her husband turned to her in astonishment: “Look at this, we’ve lived here for three years and this soap dispenser has never run out!” Of course, the dispenser had run out many times – it’s just that he has always unwittingly relied on her to fill it.
MindBodyGreen

The Best Lie I Ever Told Was That I Meditated — 20 Years Later, I Do It Every Day

Storytelling takes many forms for Christopher Rivas, an actor, speaker, podcast host, filmmaker, Ph.D. candidate, and author. Whether in a viral New York Times essay about swearing off white women, a podcast about the real-life Dominican man who inspired James Bond, or a short film about running as a person of color, Rivas explores questions of race and identity, love and family, Hollywood and success, and the stories we tell.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
momcollective.com

Online Dating to Marriage, Never Say Never

I had prepared my family for No marriage. But I had no idea that would change in my 40’s. Online dating is the thing for us single middle-age ladies to do, right? Out of boredom, curiosity, and a lil loneliness, I created a profile. I certainly never thought I would get married to my online match. Honestly I didn’t think I would really even go on one date, but look what happened.
psychologytoday.com

I Am Just Not Where I Want to Be in Life

Feeling pressure to reach certain milestones in life, such as having children or settling down, is increasingly common. Research shows this so-called milestone anxiety is experienced more by millennials and Gen Z compared to other generations. Not having reached particular life milestones does not mean you are failing in life...
InsideHook

Why Are Dating Apps Convinced That All Men Need Therapy?

Some men are kind of funny on dating apps. Like this guy, who recorded a voice prompt for his profile which starts off with him bragging about being on a boat (a spot-on reference to clueless Hinge lords), but concludes with him apparently drowning in the North Sea. After an old-timey voice bellow “ICEBERG, STRAIGHT AHEAD!” the audio clip devolves into screams of horror and one giant splash. So long, John-Michael…you were too whimsical for this cruel world.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Talk Too Much?

Because arguments are often characterized by an inability to consider a partner’s perspective, silence increases communication success. The intentional use of silence in negotiation creates relational value. Silence gives people time to think—and often think twice. As a trial lawyer, I speak for a living. Yet more than...
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy